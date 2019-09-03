Orinda Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) as Stock Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Arvest Trust Company Has Increased by $1.97 Million Its Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 1.02 million shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence accumulated 12,130 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 50,358 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 387,637 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 11,018 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.23% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3.35M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc accumulated 0% or 12,495 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 37,700 shares. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 82,285 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.13M shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 379,373 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 38,163 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 14,410 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,071 were reported by Baxter Bros. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,360 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 0.13% or 3,282 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16 shares. Blume Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.93% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 304,285 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 396,723 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 845,258 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,103 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 23,766 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,771 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 18,306 shares.