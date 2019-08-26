Orinda Asset Management Lowered By $713,910 Its Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding; Highvista Strategies Cut By $679,500 Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) stake by 61.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)’s stock rose 0.80%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $474,000 value, down from 77,594 last quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 412,091 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 02/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL: MARSHALL’S LEAVE FOR HEALTH REASONS; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 7,800 shares with $3.54M value, down from 9,300 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $27.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $518.91. About 101,657 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

Highvista Strategies Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 3,000 shares to 4,700 valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 6,300 shares and now owns 13,100 shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $476.11’s average target is -8.25% below currents $518.91 stock price. Transdigm Group Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Vertical Research. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. SunTrust maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lone Pine Limited Liability Com owns 4.41% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1.66M shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 55 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 90,591 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,639 shares. Andra Ap holds 10,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Regions Fincl holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 121 shares. Evercore Wealth Management owns 1,099 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 745 shares. 2.59M are held by Cap Ww Invsts.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity. Wynne Sarah also bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, March 11.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity. The insider Clemente Mario bought $31,410.

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) stake by 21,059 shares to 45,243 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) stake by 39,500 shares and now owns 96,050 shares. Global Net Lease Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 36,988 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 38,163 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 45,311 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 81,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 11,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 81,908 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 43,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Limited invested in 28,000 shares. Mckinley Management Lc Delaware accumulated 66,087 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Intl Group Inc reported 97,022 shares.

