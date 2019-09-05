Orinda Asset Management Lowered Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake By $470,470; JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (JARLF) Sellers Decreased By 7.59% Their Shorts

JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF) had a decrease of 7.59% in short interest. JARLF’s SI was 236,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.59% from 255,500 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 139 days are for JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF)’s short sellers to cover JARLF’s short positions. It closed at $53.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) stake by 27.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 125,000 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 172,047 last quarter. Bluerock Residential Grw Rei now has $271.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 15,986 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) stake by 258,816 shares to 300,416 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) stake by 21,059 shares and now owns 45,243 shares. Global Net Lease Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.46M for 27.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (BRG) CEO Ramin Kamfar on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (NYSEMKT:BRG) Share Price Gain of 29% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited operates in the engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, property investment and development, retailing, restaurants, luxury hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusiness fields in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.14 billion. It provides construction; cargo and ground handling, freighter ramp handling, documentation handling, and crew transportation; engineering, sourcing, and contracting services; and IT services and products, as well as invests in residential properties, and operates and manages air cargo terminals. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants; and provides pizza delivery services, as well as designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and modernizes lifts, escalators, and moving walkways.