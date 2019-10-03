Orinda Asset Management Lifted Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 129,939 shares as Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 339,939 shares with $6.25M value, up from 210,000 last quarter. Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 64,737 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 223,632 shares as Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 9.02 million shares with $123.69 million value, up from 8.80 million last quarter. Enable Midstream Partners Lp now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 69,550 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Profund has invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Advsr Asset has 0.02% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 56,129 shares. 116,835 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. First Manhattan holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 489,501 shares. Apollo Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Management Ltd Company stated it has 167,310 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 14,924 were reported by Paragon Capital Management. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Van Eck Assoc reported 0.04% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 82,854 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 60,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners has $1600 highest and $14 lowest target. $15’s average target is 29.53% above currents $11.58 stock price. Enable Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20.