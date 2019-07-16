Orinda Asset Management Increases Stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI); As Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Share Price Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Cut Its Position by $307,062

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 607,700 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,370 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 78,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 07/03/2018 – Phil Jeudy: Uber is looking for a $1.25B term loan, sources tell Bloomberg, and it’s talking to existing lenders to pursue the; 23/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 09/04/2018 – FENNER PLC – MORGAN STANLEY CONFIRMS IT IS SATISFIED THAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE TO MICHELIN TO SATISFY IN FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE UNDER TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 12/04/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.10 FROM EUR 4.60

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 85,976 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,569 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 202,850 shares. Japan-based Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.01% or 51,823 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 25,900 shares. Roosevelt Group accumulated 41,690 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,015 are held by Quantbot Technology Lp. Art Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 32,095 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 76,808 shares. Parametric Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.12% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 44,550 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 126,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 106,118 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company owns 36,227 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.35% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Street Corporation reported 125.38M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.02% or 12,549 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 205,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 5,544 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Lc stated it has 0.39% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,276 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Axa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 524 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 252,648 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 455,868 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Tru Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

