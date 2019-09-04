Orinda Asset Management Increases Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Sterling Investment Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 445,528 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.01M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.53 million shares. Lpl Finance Lc invested in 201,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 82,550 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 131,471 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 9,006 are held by Magnetar Fin. Fincl Advantage Inc has 2.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,330 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 257,178 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 31,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nuveen Asset Llc reported 690,284 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares to 184,418 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

