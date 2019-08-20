Orinda Asset Management Increased Its Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $310,200; Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Nustar Energy LP (NS) Trimmed by $466,102

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 862,944 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 264,223 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.59% or 98,482 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc stated it has 11,504 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 9,704 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 300 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.02% or 14,235 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 11,101 shares stake. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,089 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc reported 15,559 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 695,140 shares. 3.70 million are owned by State Street Corp. Pnc Finance reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cap Fincl Advisers Llc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 41,361 are owned by Miles. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp has 7,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,133 shares. 130,743 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Motco reported 100 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 1.76% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 195,524 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc stated it has 7.64M shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 13,532 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Westpac owns 37,800 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 200 shares. 255 were reported by Of Vermont. Barnett accumulated 2,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).