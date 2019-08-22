Orinda Asset Management Increased Its Position in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) by $1.63 Million; Force Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Autonation (AN) by $968,870 as Valuation Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 385,995 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 259,565 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 183,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 37,560 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 454,898 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 11,600 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 10,353 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.04% stake. Nomura Asset Management invested in 70,920 shares. 15,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 6,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 133,173 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,815 shares. Smith Graham & Inv Advsr Lp holds 0.47% or 120,778 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 37,104 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $1.56M on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 338,461 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 15,142 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 935 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 248,257 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,445 shares. Paragon holds 0.17% or 15,216 shares. Oppenheimer Company accumulated 0.03% or 63,139 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 76,799 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 106,118 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd invested in 0% or 800 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 14,174 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd holds 1.23% or 86,795 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).