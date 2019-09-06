Orinda Asset Management Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder National Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 540,734 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) by 5,736 shares to 17,082 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 24,603 shares. Bright Rock Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 179,175 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 5,555 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fosun reported 0.02% stake. Boston Common Asset Ltd Llc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandhill Prtn holds 0.1% or 11,992 shares. Green Square Cap Lc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Architects Lc has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 284,309 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aviance Capital Limited Liability invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eastern Bank accumulated 329,009 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 340,979 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).