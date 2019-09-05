Orinda Asset Management Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Boosted Position by $2.95 Billion

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 34,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 328,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69B, up from 293,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 527,322 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 0.21% or 93,398 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And owns 4,738 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,799 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 659,710 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Coldstream Mngmt has 0.58% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Co holds 3,252 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 294,461 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv has invested 1.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.36% or 20,696 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60,065 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 13.18M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 393,274 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,820 shares to 115,350 shares, valued at $7.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.03 million shares. Stanley reported 48,238 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc stated it has 10,637 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.11M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 24,820 were reported by Moors & Cabot Inc. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 20,400 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 263,132 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 42,073 were reported by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 11,245 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,800 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). New England Research And Mngmt invested in 20,250 shares or 0.47% of the stock.