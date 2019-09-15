Orinda Asset Management Increased By $5.25 Million Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake; Ulysses Management Boosted Groupon (GRPN) Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $7.12M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Ulysses Management Llc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 423.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 5.30M shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 6.55M shares with $23.44 million value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M

Ulysses Management Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 80,500 shares to 79,500 valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 291,900 shares and now owns 758,100 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.