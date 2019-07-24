Orinda Asset Management Holds Position in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI); Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Price Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Holding by $7.18 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 919,118 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 114,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 159,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 274,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 614,386 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $82.22M for 45.56 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

