Orinda Asset Management Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Has Trimmed by $481,744 as Share Value Declined; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $441,945 as Share Price Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $477.17. About 397,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock Bets Franc Will Fall More on Breaking Key Milestone; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 03/04/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Platinum ETF Assets Hit Record Even as Metal Tumbled; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT, COULD DAMPEN M&A, BECOME A STUMBLING BLOCK FOR MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S LARRY FINK COMMENTS ON CNBC

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.92M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares to 161,924 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.36 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.