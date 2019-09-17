Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) as Stock Value Rose; Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Macys (M) Position by $562,800

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 129,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 339,939 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 342,191 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 76,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 11.91M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 82,423 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1.81M are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 241,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Pictet North America Sa owns 89,250 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 904,331 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited has 85,708 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc accumulated 73,764 shares. 19,400 are held by Regent Investment Lc. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% or 303,431 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Schroder Group stated it has 149,890 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability owns 11,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 107,312 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.35M for 104.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.