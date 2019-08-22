Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake By $340,000; Werner Enterprises (WERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $1.73M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 77,972 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 88 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 83 sold and decreased their stakes in Werner Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.91M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 22,467 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

