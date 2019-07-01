Orinda Asset Management Has Trimmed Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stake as Share Price Rose; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 312,078 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.07 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.