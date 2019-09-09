Orinda Asset Management Has Raised Its Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stake by $1.63 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $3.07 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 118,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 639,279 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86 million, up from 521,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.29 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 697,361 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30,868 shares to 88,701 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,074 shares. Amer International Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ww Invsts invested in 19.39M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 495 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 3.17 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 25,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Paw Capital Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mcmillion Capital holds 0.85% or 59,824 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 10.77M shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 2.07 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp invested in 125,304 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,598 shares.

