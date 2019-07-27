Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Rose, Holder Osmium Partners Has Cut Position

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 83,814 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.13 million activity. Shares for $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MGIC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo’s Global Head of Brand, Sharry Sun, to Present Consumer Survey on “Overcrowding” at ITB Berlin – PRNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp accumulated 207,095 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 7,333 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Northern reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 74,392 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 74,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Grp Inc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 579 shares stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 361 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,588 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 72,401 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Swift Run Ltd reported 2.61% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 10,100 shares. Moreover, Pnc Service Group Incorporated has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 36,779 shares stake. Geode Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.90M shares. North Star Invest Management owns 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 58,205 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 24,172 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 67,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,373 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Comm has invested 0.43% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc reported 510,340 shares. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 54,982 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Q1 helped by bond, loan portfolio performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: Don’t Panic And Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Was The Sell-Off In New Residential Warranted Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential: Why This 13.8% Yielder Fell 20%, And What Comes Next – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).