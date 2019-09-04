Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holding; Carnival PLC (CUK) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Carnival PLC (CUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 47 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 46 decreased and sold stock positions in Carnival PLC. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.97 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carnival PLC in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 29 New Position: 18.

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) stake by 38.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT)’s stock rose 15.96%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 60,000 shares with $647,000 value, down from 96,973 last quarter. Independence Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 17,694 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc for 91,479 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc owns 413,408 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Group Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 268,638 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.32% in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,037 shares.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise firm in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $30.03 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 47,016 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 23/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : BARCLAYS SAYS VALUATION AND CO’S STRONG FUNDAMENTALS DRIVES UPGRADE; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials

