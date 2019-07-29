Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stake by $369,730; Stock Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 9.26M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 207,178 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 9,045 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 232,923 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.14% or 84,488 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd reported 9,548 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 5,520 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,210 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sunbelt stated it has 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Poplar Forest Capital Lc accumulated 24,435 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 65,000 shares. Hourglass Cap Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Notis invested in 0.48% or 20,886 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 102,524 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares to 20,259 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,980 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Asset Sale: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:IRT) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.06M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.