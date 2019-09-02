Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered By $481,744 Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake; Silverback Asset Management Has Raised Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 310,000 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 340,109 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $5.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.10 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) stake by 1153.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silverback Asset Management Llc acquired 460,100 shares as Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Silverback Asset Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $6.50M value, up from 39,900 last quarter. Mattel Inc (Put) now has $3.18B valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hartford Inv Management holds 37,899 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 183,031 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 18,805 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 56,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 12,270 shares. 510 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 66,322 shares stake. Swiss Bank holds 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 21,187 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). First Republic Investment invested in 0% or 27,918 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 519,874 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel News: Whistleblower Letter Sends MAT Stock Tumbling – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mattel Stock Just Sank 11% – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mattel and Hasbro Stocks Popped Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Whistleblower Letter Craters Mattel Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. On Friday, May 3 Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 14,174 shares. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $222.64M for 6.51 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 6,326 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 3,361 shares stake. 1.51M are owned by Natixis L P. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 15,027 shares. Enterprise Service has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 2,664 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Co Delaware has 0.15% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Northern reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Morgan Stanley has 2.79M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 0.33% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 546,632 shares. Intll Grp holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 6,393 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 18,613 shares. Grassi Mgmt owns 17,900 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) stake by 39,500 shares to 96,050 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 14,100 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc was raised too.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of Up to $200 Million – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential preferred offering priced for $250M proceeds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 34% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.