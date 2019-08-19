Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake; Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $955,472

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 25,219 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 33,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 349,495 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 793,658 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.11 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameritas Partners reported 9,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% or 27,410 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 11,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradition Limited Com stated it has 5,868 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 40,661 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 209,400 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 7,627 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 125,949 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 82,550 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Savings Bank In has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,637 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt has 1,300 shares. Art Advsr Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Asset Management One Com Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,654 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,664 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And Inc holds 3,084 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 244,987 shares. Daiwa Group reported 5,495 shares. Schafer Cullen Inc has invested 1.74% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Oppenheimer & Communication reported 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mairs And Incorporated owns 1,950 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,156 shares to 127,364 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.