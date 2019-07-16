Orinda Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $310,200; Lithia Motors Cl A (LAD) Holding Has Upped by Df Dent & Co Inc

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 643,612 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (LAD) by 181.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 9,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 100,814 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 209,318 shares to 318,412 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,370 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

