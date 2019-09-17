Orinda Asset Management Has Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $7.12M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 663,008 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares with $772,000 value, down from 55,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $56.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 13.09M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company owns 96,745 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. First In holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 617,662 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 140,118 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 158,286 shares. 5.51M were accumulated by Blackstone Gru. 8,322 are owned by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Raymond James Financial Serv owns 37,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 20,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,887 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 0.02% or 36,079 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,401 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assoc invested in 10.03% or 240,968 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,500 shares to 9,500 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0% or 100 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 382,655 are held by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 264,944 shares. Scotia reported 46,213 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.42M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 194,709 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,800 shares. Alphamark Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 11,490 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated owns 208,065 shares. Pictet Bank Tru holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,800 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 39,206 shares. Delta Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.7% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 69,765 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $49.18’s average target is -3.27% below currents $50.84 stock price. Micron had 40 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $41 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Thursday, March 21 report.