Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding; Atika Capital Management Lowered Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 18,000 shares with $10.27 million value, down from 19,000 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.00 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 59,000 shares to 72,000 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 61,000 shares and now owns 88,000 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. Shares for $770,652 were sold by Myriam Curet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 9,838 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability owns 3,686 shares. Oakmont reported 70,379 shares or 5.65% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Confluence Wealth Management Lc owns 0.95% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,356 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 9 shares. Amp Ltd invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gateway Advisers Limited Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Covington stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cannell Peter B And reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 459,960 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 390 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,602 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 41 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.16% stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14,332 activity. $5,308 worth of stock was bought by Phegley Richard Lee Jr. on Thursday, January 24. The insider Norris Brian bought $9,024.