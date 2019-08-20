Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stake by $713,910; Shares Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Its Holding in Robert Half Intlinc (RHI) by $738,432

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Robert Half Intlinc (RHI) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 11,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 111,896 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 100,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Robert Half Intlinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 538,482 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 1.05 million shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 02/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER TAKING LEAVE; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Mortgage 1Q EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 39,135 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 38,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corp has 470,127 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 21,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 7,862 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management stated it has 2,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 86,696 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 614,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,000 are owned by Macquarie Gru. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 111,896 shares. Natixis reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Citigroup has 216,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.65% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 443,052 shares. Grimes & Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 145,450 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 8,294 shares. National Pension Serv reported 8,102 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 40,467 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,960 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 2.33 million shares in its portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 194,542 shares to 547,072 shares, valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corporation (NYSE:AES) by 24,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,189 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

