Orinda Asset Management Has Boosted Its Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Holding by $1.63 Million; Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Decreased by $165.96 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $201.11. About 379,089 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 252,856 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire" on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance" on May 07, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "Here's Why Norfolk Southern's Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes" published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Railroads Discuss Hedging Against Market Uncertainty – Benzinga" on June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $752.89 million for 17.58 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.