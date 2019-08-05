Orinda Asset Management Has Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $340,000; Springowl Associates Lowered Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $427,500

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.20 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,685 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ltd Liability holds 840,911 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 4,471 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Inc owns 37,802 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 281,334 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & holds 15,475 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New England & Management Inc holds 0.47% or 20,250 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 556,280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Limited reported 527,675 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com invested in 207,231 shares. 669 are held by Cls. Beck Limited invested in 1.48% or 89,530 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested in 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,858 shares.

