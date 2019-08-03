Orinda Asset Management Decreased Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $481,744 as Valuation Declined; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Price Declined While Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $513,360 Its Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 215,202 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.23M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0.01% or 393,284 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors owns 500 shares. Cap Fund has 511,330 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Orinda Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.02% or 310,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest has 0.05% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 18,613 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability owns 115,070 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.79M shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 78,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Invests Lc holds 655,066 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Citigroup has 7.29 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 10,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Element Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock or 60,000 shares. Sloves Andrew also bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment Holds Lots Of Value For High-Yield Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Commences 40.3M Share Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Q1 helped by bond, loan portfolio performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Openness a Key Factor in Ascend Federal Credit Union’s Decision for Symitar – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 0.04% or 1,380 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 33 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 27,186 shares. Legacy Private invested in 5,760 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 345,374 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 77 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 218 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 154,110 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,010 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1,174 shares. 19,830 are held by Asset Mgmt. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.33% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 10,939 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.11% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 117,628 shares to 180,989 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 12,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).