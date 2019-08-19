Orinda Asset Management Decreased Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stake by $369,730 as Shares Rose; Moody’s (MCO) Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 261,271 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $217.46. About 315,356 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POSITIVE OUTLOOK IS UNDERPINNED BY MACROECONOMIC POLICIES THAT SHOULD REDUCE ARMENIA’S VULNERABILITY TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aegea’s Ratings And Changed Outlook To Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews E.On’s Baa2 Ratings For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Mig2 Racine County, Wi’s Bans; Affirms Aa2 Go And Revises Outlook To Negative; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Valeant’s New Credit Facilities; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR SAUDI ARABIA’S BANKING SYSTEM IS STABLE AS NATION’S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s affirm Investment Grade Ratings for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at ‘BBB-‘and ‘Baa3’; 08/05/2018 – A new, massive oil discovery in Bahrain could help the island kingdom dramatically improve its economic and fiscal strength, according to analysts at Moody’s credit ratings agency; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS COLOUROZ (FLINT) CFR TO B3 FROM B2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES RATING ON REPACK NOTES OF WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,000 are owned by Eidelman Virant Capital. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 23,269 shares. Blackrock stated it has 16.49M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 126,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 137,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bard Associate invested in 0.97% or 178,001 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 271,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 44,667 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc owns 351,706 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 23,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,862 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Congress Asset Ma holds 197,390 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0.02% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 1.12 million shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36,276 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares to 300,416 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Triple Frond Prtn Lc has 18.32% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 875,628 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,940 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability accumulated 6,477 shares. Ims Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 4,445 are held by Sterling Mngmt Limited Company. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct reported 2,800 shares. Trb Advsr Lp holds 2.25% or 41,500 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 1,900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quantum Limited Nj invested in 3.11% or 69,485 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 21,683 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,327 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 125,750 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $62.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).