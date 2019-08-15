Orinda Asset Management Cut Position in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) as Shares Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $94.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 12,661 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 19,525 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com owns 8,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 19 shares. Torray Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,814 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nfc Invs Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 105,399 shares. Diamond Hill Management reported 0.27% stake. Proshare Llc owns 3,231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 2,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Street owns 275,991 shares. 26,816 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 729,876 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 800 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 4,100 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).