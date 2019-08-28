Orinda Asset Management Cut By $886,272 Its Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding; SMTC (SMTX) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) stake by 43.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 96,685 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 170,541 last quarter. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 124,023 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR

SMTC Corp (SMTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 12 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their equity positions in SMTC Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 3.59 million shares, up from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SMTC Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) stake by 39,500 shares to 96,050 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) stake by 258,816 shares and now owns 300,416 shares. Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.64 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It has a 88.89 P/E ratio. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.

