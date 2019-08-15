Orinda Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82M shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.34 million shares traded or 37.44% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.