Orinda Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI); As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Share Price Declined, Akre Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 186,213 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 129,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 339,939 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 724,064 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. $11,500 worth of stock was bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 21 Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Hass David W. also bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,942 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 61,800 shares. Boston reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Akre Capital Management Ltd Com reported 3.05M shares stake. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 408,739 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 95,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,096 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 174,133 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 306,491 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd reported 40,452 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 950 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 11,190 shares. Ameritas reported 2,722 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 358,185 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 9,771 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 2,735 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Meeder Asset Management holds 5,445 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,953 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 11,431 shares. 2,044 were reported by Css Limited Liability Co Il. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) or 167,310 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 196,715 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 554,940 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 69,390 shares.