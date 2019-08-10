Orinda Asset Management Boosted Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $310,200; Stock Value Rose; Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Position in Ericsson (ERIC) by $8.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 465,980 are owned by Shikiar Asset. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 103,205 shares. The New Jersey-based Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.73% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 348,892 shares stake. Round Table Serv Limited Co owns 11,040 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 22,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 384,021 shares. Prudential holds 250,649 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York-based Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 10,005 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 14,235 shares.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

