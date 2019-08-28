Orinda Asset Management Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding By $340,000; 2 Analysts Bullish Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Among 3 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 30.26% above currents $31.73 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) rating on Thursday, July 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $4400 target. See Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) latest ratings:

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $1.73M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 115,677 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 11,956 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 1,186 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability holds 7,238 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv invested in 6,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 15,475 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 102 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. Essex Services Inc stated it has 9,050 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 2.35 million were reported by State Street. Sei Investments Com invested in 0% or 7,390 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 47,492 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

