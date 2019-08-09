Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to pay $0.09 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Cbak Energy Technology (CBAT) Raised By 2383.33%

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Origin Bancorp Inc’s current price of $32.85 translates into 0.28% yield. Origin Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 59,834 shares traded. Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has declined 13.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OBNK News: 23/05/2018 – Origin Bancorp Declares Dividend of 3.25c; 23/05/2018 Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cbak Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) had an increase of 2383.33% in short interest. CBAT’s SI was 14,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2383.33% from 600 shares previously. With 146,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Cbak Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s short sellers to cover CBAT’s short positions. The SI to Cbak Energy Technology Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.935. About 89,739 shares traded. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has risen 14.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. The company has market cap of $30.43 million. The Company’s products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. The company has market cap of $780.98 million. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; services and products, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing.