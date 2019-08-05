Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to pay $0.09 on Aug 30, 2019; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 449,001 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 7.77 million shares with $37.15M value, up from 7.32M last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $706.43M valuation. It closed at $4.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Origin Bancorp Inc’s current price of $33.78 translates into 0.27% yield. Origin Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 74,680 shares traded. Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has declined 13.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OBNK News: 23/05/2018 Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Origin Bancorp Declares Dividend of 3.25c

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. The company has market cap of $803.09 million. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; services and products, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 2.07M shares. 310,486 are owned by Stifel Corporation. 79,239 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsrs. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 10,714 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 2.39% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Q Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 193,259 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 12,400 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage Inc. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Hill Advisors LP reported 521,060 shares stake. Whittier reported 14,000 shares. Texas-based Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).