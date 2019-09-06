Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.65 N/A 2.11 16.53 Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.68 N/A 1.40 11.39

In table 1 we can see Origin Bancorp Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regions Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Origin Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1% Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Origin Bancorp Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regions Financial Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Regions Financial Corporation’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 17.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Origin Bancorp Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.7% and 74.9%. About 2% of Origin Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Regions Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Regions Financial Corporation.

Summary

Origin Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Regions Financial Corporation.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.