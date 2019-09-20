Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 4.00 N/A 2.11 16.53 F.N.B. Corporation 11 3.19 N/A 1.18 10.19

Table 1 demonstrates Origin Bancorp Inc. and F.N.B. Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. F.N.B. Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Origin Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B. Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Origin Bancorp Inc. and F.N.B. Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1% F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.7% of Origin Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.1% of F.N.B. Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Origin Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of F.N.B. Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% F.N.B. Corporation -0.08% 1.95% 0.17% 2.03% -7.24% 22.46%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than F.N.B. Corporation

Summary

Origin Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors F.N.B. Corporation.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.