Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Origin Bancorp Inc. has 46.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2% of Origin Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Origin Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 1.00% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Origin Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. N/A 34 16.53 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Origin Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Origin Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.80 2.41

Origin Bancorp Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of -6.16%. Given Origin Bancorp Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Origin Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Origin Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.