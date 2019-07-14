Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BOREF) Sellers Decreased By 25% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 18.87% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. OBNK’s profit would be $14.96M giving it 13.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 43,714 shares traded. Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has declined 8.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OBNK News: 23/05/2018 – Origin Bancorp Declares Dividend of 3.25c; 23/05/2018 Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOREF) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. BOREF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOREF)’s short sellers to cover BOREF’s short positions. It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Borealis Exploration Limited, a technology development company, engages in inventing, developing, acquiring, and licensing new technologies. The company has market cap of $31.25 million. The companyÂ’s principal technologies include Chorus Meshcon, an electric motor/drive combination that uses electromagnetic harmonics to increase the motorÂ’s torque for traction applications, such as electric cars and trains; WheelTug, an aircraft electric drive system, which enables commercial and military aircraft to taxi around airports without using their main engines and without the assistance of tow tugs; and Avto Metals, a custom-designed material for applications in microelectronic devices, including computers, cell phones, multifunction digital tools, and flat-panel displays. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal technologies also include Cool Chips, which are solid-state devices based on thermionics that pump heat to produce cooling, refrigeration, or air conditioning, which has applications in refrigerating cargo ships, air-conditioning cars, cooling X-ray machines, desktop and laptop computers, containers for land and sea, and telecommunications equipment; and Power Chips, which are devices that absorb heat to produce electrical power in electric or hybrid-electric vehicles, reclaiming and converting waste heat in conventional power plants, and stand-alone power generation systems for individual buildings.