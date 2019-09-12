Origin Asset Management Llp Upped Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) stake by 218.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 274,500 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 400,000 shares with $18.14 million value, up from 125,500 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) now has $81.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 3.39 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 51.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 117,000 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 344,135 shares with $4.52M value, up from 227,135 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 1.33M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Com reported 36,995 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9.42M are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 80,560 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca has 0.48% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mathes Incorporated has 18,859 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,567 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,582 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Texas Money Mngmt reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.24M shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 59,924 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 146,975 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.87% above currents $49.97 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Fox Corp stake by 271,400 shares to 2.23M valued at $81.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 73,042 shares and now owns 11,112 shares. Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) was reduced too.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 37,400 shares to 37,500 valued at $6.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 49,700 shares and now owns 36,100 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity. Arrigoni Daniel A. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,450.