Origin Asset Management Llp Upped Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Maximus (MMS) Share Price Rose While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 307,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 264,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 873,465 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00M, down from 891,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.00% or $9.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 683,600 shares traded or 160.66% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 769,312 shares, valued at $62.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 4,200 shares. Sei Investments Communications stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Falcon Point Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Cambiar Investors Lc has invested 0.12% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Smithfield Trust accumulated 2,075 shares. Moreover, P2 Capital Prtnrs Llc has 6.32% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 1.07M shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 8,271 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 741,264 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Hillsdale Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 22,700 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc reported 67,104 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

