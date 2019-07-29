Origin Asset Management Llp Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Cut by $10.40 Million; As Lgi Homes (LGIH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oz Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 184,283 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427)

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 520,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 654,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Put) by 10,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 130,893 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,714 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc owns 42,888 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 114,113 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 1,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Grandeur Peak Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 31,825 shares. 89,100 were reported by Products Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Invest Lc stated it has 592 shares. Boston Prtn reported 156,268 shares stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 10,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Mgmt Associates Ny reported 5,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Shares for $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34 million for 16.41 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 25,191 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.03% or 107,700 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 233,500 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Retirement Of Alabama owns 621,355 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 14,460 shares. Dubuque Bank & Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 9,724 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 662,155 were reported by Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Raymond James Fin reported 86,346 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northern Trust has 2.61M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

