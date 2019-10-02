Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $27.67 Million; Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) Stake by $21.79 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 751,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.58 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 162,081 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 709,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.66 million, up from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 11.49M shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,600 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New (NYSE:ROP) by 13,700 shares to 11,078 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

