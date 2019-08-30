Origin Asset Management Llp Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Cut by $418,600 as Valuation Rose; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose, Welch & Forbes Has Upped Position

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 133.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 124,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 217,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69 million shares traded or 130.11% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 896,245 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of stock was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

