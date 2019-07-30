Origin Asset Management Llp Position in Autohome (ATHM) Has Increased by $7.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Diker Management Lowered Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $6.25 Million

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $328.76. About 39,088 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 141,296 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,700 shares to 152,271 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,629 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,425 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,714 shares. 6,319 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. 1,405 are held by Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 20,443 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,220 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 479 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,026 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 5,344 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,384 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 1,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Portolan Capital Lc stated it has 979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).