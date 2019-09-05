Origin Asset Management Llp Position in Anthem (ANTM) Lifted as Valuation Rose; Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) as Stock Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77 million shares traded or 103.17% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 85,504 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 37,680 shares. Invesco holds 559,926 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 69,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 19,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% or 77,896 shares in its portfolio. Yakira Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.4% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 2,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Street stated it has 672,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 36,599 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Havens invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,109 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

