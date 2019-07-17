Origin Asset Management Llp Maintains Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $23.02 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 274,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,927 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 317,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 1.02M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 72,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.36M, up from 236,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.95. About 8.21 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $846.99 million for 10.28 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,378 shares to 156,995 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 433,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 110,200 shares to 5,738 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,629 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

